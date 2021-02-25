The sisters have been working tirelessly in hopes that all three sisters, can be united someday.

FANNETT, Texas — A Fannett woman is hoping someone out there can help her and her newly found sister find their sister.

Aimee Broussard was born in Mount Pleasant 37 years ago and was adopted through the Edna Gladney Adoption Agency in Fort Worth.

When Broussard turned 18 she learned she had two half-sisters and began a search to find them.

Her persistence finally paid off when, 18 years later in July 2020, with the help of Ancestry DNA, she found and reunited with her oldest sister Julie Mitchell who lives in Houston.

Now both she and Mitchell are searching for their sister to complete the family reunion.

"This journey and what we are doing right now is going to complete that circle. Whether she wants to be a part of our lives or she doesn't, that's ok,” Broussard told 12News.

“We will respect her decision but this is us going all in,” she said.

"I hate we missed out on 36, 37 years of life together,” Mitchell told 12News.

“Those are memories we can't get back together but hopefully we live to be 80 or 90-years-old or something so we still have a good 40 or 50 years left hopefully,” Mitchell said.

The women’s sister was born 39 years ago on February 26 in Mount Pleasant, about 65 miles north of Tyler.

She was adopted by a Texas family through the Edna Gladney Agency.

if you have any information that could help reunite Broussard and Mitchell with their sister you can email 12News@12NewsNow.com.