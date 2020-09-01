TYLER, Texas — Walk On's has become one of the most popular spots for Tyler sports fans to gather to watch their favorite games.

Founded by two LSU basketball walk-ons, the restaurant opened its first location near Death Valley in Baton Rouge in 2003. In 2007, Walk On's received national attention when it was featured on ESPN's 'College Football Primetime' during the 'Todd's Taste of the Town' segment.

Since then, Walk On's has expanded to a large chain with locations from North Carolina to Texas.

More than 10 years since the ESPN broadcast, Walk On's was featured on Wednesday's 'Undercover Boss' on CBS. Along with co-founder Brandon Landry, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees toured some of the chain's locations, featuring some of the employees behind the scenes.

In Tyler, a watch party was held as customers got a behind-the-scenes look at the work many people put in to ensure their food reaches the table. The restaurant had several specials to celebrate the show as well.