East Texas farmers may be eligible for emergency loans

Local farmers may be eligible for emergency loans from the US Department of Agriculture for producers recovering from natural disasters until August of next year.

The USDA is considering loans for producers in 23 Texas counties affected by drought, including Camp, Hopkins, Titus, Wood, Franklin, Knox, Upshur, Baylor, Harrison, Marion, Smith, Delta, Haskell, Morris, Stonewall, Foard, Hunt, Rains, Throckmorton, Gregg, King, Red River and Van Zandt counties.

“According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, these counties suffered from a drought intensity value during the growing season of 1) D2 Drought-Severe for 8 or more consecutive weeks or 2) D3 Drought-Extreme or D4 Drought-Exceptional.” a USDA statement on the act said.