Springtime in Paris: Fashion show raises funds for Salvation Army of Tyler

First fashion show in three years and 225 tickets were sold.

LINDALE, Texas — Women walked the runway Friday showing off clothing inspired by springtime in Paris during an event to raise funds for the Salvation Army of Tyler.

At this year's Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary Spring Fashion Show, attendees were taken on a tour through the City of Lights. Each outfit modeled was put together with Paris landmarks in mind, such as the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre Museum.

Norma Taylor, the event co-chair, said the fashion show has been held for more than 20 years.