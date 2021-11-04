FATAL CRASH: 8-year-old killed after one-vehicle crash in Ore City

ORE CITY, Texas — An 8-year-old has died following a one-vehicle crash in Upshur County on Tuesday, Nov. 2, the Department of Public Safety has reported.

Preliminary reports indicate the driver of a 2012 Cadillac CTS, Maria Soledad-Ramirez, 41, of Ore City, was traveling northbound on Periwinkle Road. The vehicle ran off the roadway and struck a tree. Soledad-Ramirez was transported to Good Shepherd Medical Center – Longview where she was treated and released. Her passenger, an 8-year-old girl also of Ore City was transported to Ochsner LSU Health – Shreveport where she later passed away.