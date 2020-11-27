Fatal shooting in Longview, police investigating homicide

Police are currently investigating the crime and asking for information related to the shooting.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Early Friday morning, law enforcement officers were dispatched to a party where a victim had been shot, Harrison County Sheriff's Officers said in the press release.

The call was placed at 12:05 a.m. on Nov. 27. The shooting took place at a party on Whitehurst Drive in Longview, near the intersection of Loop 281 and I-20.

The victim of the shooting was taken by private conveyance to Longview Christus Good Shepherd hospital, Harrison County said.

"Deputies also proceeded to the hospital where it was confirmed that a Black male had been brought to the Emergency Room with a gunshot wound and pronounced deceased," the press realase said. "The name of the victim is not being released at this time due to the ongoing investigation."

No suspect for the shooting has been named at this time.

A Longview police officer responded to the call as well, and in a separate incidient, fought with Devin Loyd. During the fight, the office sustained a broken ankle. County Deputies arrested Loyd.

Loyd has been charged with Resisting Arrest and Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant. His bond is set at $103,000.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, they may anonymously contact Harrison County Investigators at 903-923-4000.