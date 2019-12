HENDERSON, Texas — A fatal wreck has shut down the loop in Henderson.

According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the accident was reported on Loop 571, near County Road 416, and just north of U.S. Highway 79.

Loop 571 is closed at U.S. Highway 79 and Farm-to-Market Road 13 while crews work to clear the roadway.

Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route during this time.