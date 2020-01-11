Connecticut priest who founded Knights of Columbus is beatified

The Mass for the Rev. Michael McGivney included the reading of a letter from Pope Francis and the unveiling of a tapestry of McGivney, now one step from sainthood.

HARTFORD, Conn — The late Connecticut priest who founded the Knights of Columbus moved a step closer to possible sainthood with his beatification Saturday, as authorized by Pope Francis.

The celebration for the Rev. Michael McGivney at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Hartford included the reading of a letter from Francis and the unveiling of a tapestry featuring McGivney's portrait.

Francis in May approved a miracle attributed to the intercession of McGivney, which is required to be beatified, the first major step before canonization.

The Knights of Columbus said the miracle concerned the medically inexplicable cure of a baby with a life-threatening condition who was healed in utero in 2015 after the family prayed to the Roman Catholic priest.

The child, Michael Schachle, is now 5-years old. Daniel and Michelle Schachle named their son Michael in thanksgiving for their son’s survival.

An additional miracle attributed to Father McGivney’s intercession will be required for canonization.

McGivney died at age 38 of pneumonia in 1890, eight years after founding the Knights with a small group of parishioners while he was an assistant pastor at Saint Mary's Church in New Haven.

His tomb is in the rear of St. Mary's.

Today the lay charitable organization is one of the biggest Catholic organizations in the world, with about 2 million members in the Americas, Caribbean, Asia and Europe.

Francis, in his letter, praised McGivney for his "zeal for the proclamation of the Gospel and generous concern for his brothers and sisters."