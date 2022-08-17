x
Father, son arrested after animals found in 'awful' conditions at Palestine home

At the house, officers found and removed over a dozen animals, police said.

PALESTINE, Texas — A father and son in Palestine have been arrested on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges after officers found several animals living in poor conditions. 

Police said in a Facebook post Palestine police officers, animal control and code enforcement came to a residence in the 100 block of Pillar on Wednesday. 

At the house, officers found and removed over a dozen animals. Through an investigation, it was determined that the animals were living in "awful conditions."

The father and son were then arrested and the investigation remains ongoing, police said. 

