Father, son arrested after animals found in 'awful' conditions at Palestine home

PALESTINE, Texas — A father and son in Palestine have been arrested on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges after officers found several animals living in poor conditions.

Police said in a Facebook post Palestine police officers, animal control and code enforcement came to a residence in the 100 block of Pillar on Wednesday.

At the house, officers found and removed over a dozen animals. Through an investigation, it was determined that the animals were living in "awful conditions."