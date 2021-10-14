Father, son arrested on charges of sexual assaults of a child over 60 years

Theodore Smith was charged with 34 counts of lewd acts with a child under 14 with force and two counts of lewd or lascivious acts on a child under 14.

ALTO, Texas — On Thursday, a father and son of Alto have been arrested on charges of numerous sexual assaults of a child spanning over the last 60 years.

Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputies, along with law enforcement from Sacramento County Sheriffs Office out of California and Homeland Security, found evidence of the sexual assaults while carrying out a search warrant in Theodore Smith's Alto residence.

Theodore Smith was arrested at his home. His son, James Smith, was found on a trip to California and also arrested.

Theodore was charged with 34 counts of lewd act with a child under 14 with force and two counts of lewd or lascivious acts on a child under 14. Theodore will be transported back to California to await trial. His bond has been set at $7 million.