Father-son duo owns Hallsville barbershop

HALLSVILLE, Texas — In a Hallsville old-school barber shop, co-owners are a father and son duo making guys look their best all while creating memories inside and outside of the Hallsville Barber Shop.

“I’ve been getting my hair cut here since I was a kid. It’s been a barber shop since 1956," said dad and master barber Randy Reel. Now, Randy has been cutting hair and trimming beards since 1997.

"I always tell everybody it’s the best job. Your friends come visit you and they got to pay you when you leave," Randy Reel said.

The best part of his job is having his son David work with him.

"I couldn’t be his boss. I’d be too grouchy," Randy Reel said.

At work, they’re co-workers and friends. Besides his dad not being his boss, David Reel said the best part about his job is getting to see his dad every day.

"Before I moved to Shreveport, I was also living right beside him, so he got to see me all the time. I don’t mind being here. It’s a good change," David Reel said.

Randy has been cutting hair with his dad for about three and a half years, but their bond goes beyond the hair clippers.

"Me and him fish together, I’ve been in the boat with him 36, 34 years," David Reel said. That includes 25 years of going to fishing tournaments.

"When we’re not working together, we’re fishing together," Randy Reel said.

When they’re not doing either of those – well dad likes to take some leisure time during the holidays to go duck hunting with Phil and Si – yes, that Phil and Si.

"Everybody likes to talk about the Duck Dynasty bunch," Randy Reel said.

"I never could get into duck hunting." David Reel said.

They may not like or agree on everything, but what they do agree on is their hairstyle strengths.

"The old style, I’m better. The new style, he’s better," Randy Reel said.