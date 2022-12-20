Houston funeral home returns remains of loved ones after sudden closing

Families are reunited with their cremated loved ones after Wingate Funeral Home shut down without notice.

HOUSTON — Several families are getting relief and closure after a funeral home abruptly closed with their deceased family members locked inside.

On Monday, the lights were on outside the Wingate Funeral Home, there was no life inside.

Nicole Patrick and her sister, Shelly Sweeny, said they were trying to get in touch with someone at Wingate for more than a month to get their father's ashes and death certificate. Tom Hedges died in October and they were still waiting.

Their wait ended Tuesday when some of the families said they were finally able to get in touch with someone at the funeral home.

Several of the families met at the Wingate Tuesday morning and walked in together. Some of them confronted a man who appeared to be an employee. "What took so long? And why didn't anyone call?" they asked.

The families said they were frustrated and upset with the way things were handled and that they did not get much of a response, other than an apology.

The person they confronted said he was out for two months and someone else was supposed to take care of it but didn't.

"This is not something we wanted to have to happen. I'm embarrassed and I'm even embarrassed for him," Sweeny said. "I don't want to be. I'm mad at him but I'm embarrassed for him. Who does this? It doesn't make any sense and still no answers, of course. No answers. I'm just glad to get my dad out of there."

What happened

Sisters Patrick and Sweeny said the southwest-side funeral home seemingly shut down unannounced.

“The doors are locked. Nobody’s responding,” Patrick told KHOU 11 News on Monday. “I feel very disrespected. It’s hurtful."

She said the phone number has been disconnected and no one answered the door.

They said Hodges' body was at the funeral home since he died and was cremated. His wish was for his remains to be scattered in the Gulf of Mexico -- where he loved to fish.

In November, Sweeny and Patrick said communication with Wingate stopped and they have no idea why.

The Texas Funeral Service Commission oversees funeral homes. It said an investigation is being opened against the funeral home.

The family said it feels like it's been scammed.

If you're dealing with a similar situation, you can click here to file a complaint.

Here's the full statement from the TFSC: “First on behalf of the Texas Funeral Service Commission, we extend our heartfelt condolences and fervent prayer of strength as these loved ones continue to reflect and grieve on the passing of their family members. As expressed by these families, the treatment that they have experienced is not acceptable and does not reflect the professionalism of the Funeral community. At this time the TFSC is opening a complaint l, which triggers an investigation and we welcome the family members to open a complaint as well.”