LONGVIEW — Authorities have determined the cause of a Monday night residential structure fire in Longview.

According to the Longview Fire Department, crews responded to a duplex, located at 1312 Twelfth Street in southeast Longview, around 7:00 p.m., on reports of a fire.

When officials arrived on scene, they discovered a fire in the back room which extended through the roof.

Crews were able to contain the blaze to the one side of the duplex.

No injuries were reported.

The LFD has identified faulty wiring as the cause of the fire.

