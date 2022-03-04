FBI agent accused of exposing himself to teen girls in Smith County indicted

The affidavit states David Harris exposed himself to underage girls at a pool more than once.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A Smith County grand jury has indicted a FBI agent accused of exposing himself multiple times to underaged girls in Tyler, Florida and Louisiana.

David Harris, of Prairieville, Louisiana, who is also accused of numerous sexual misconduct charges in Louisiana, was indicted Feb. 10 on an indecency with a child (exposing himself) charge out of Smith County.

His arraignment hearing is currently scheduled for June 20, while a plea agreement is set for July 22 in the 114th District Court, according to judicial records.

Harris, who was assigned to the FBI New Orleans Field Office, was arrested on June 24, 2021 after a complaint accusing Harris of sexual wrongdoing involving multiple victims, both adults and children, across Louisiana dating back to 2016, the Louisiana State Police said.

Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman said in July a warrant out of Smith County was served on Harris for indecent exposure, which is a third-degree felony.

According to the arrest affidavit regarding Harris’ Smith County charge, a complaint was received on Feb. 4 last year regarding two potential child victims.

The affidavit states Harris exposed himself to underage girls at a pool more than once. When confronted about one of the incidents, Harris apologized and blamed exposing himself on being drunk.

According to the investigation, police learned Harris exposed his genitals to the 13-year-old victim in the past, both at a Tyler residence and Harris’ home in Louisiana, the affidavit stated.

Police interviews showed there was another child victim, who was 14 years old at the time, that Harris is accused of exposing himself to, the affidavit read.

Text messages between Harris and another person showed he had a desire to be nude in front of people and in public places. Other messages also discuss Harris’ “apparent attraction to teenage girls in explicit detail,” according to the affidavit.

Harris was originally issued arrest warrants out of Ascension, East Baton Rouge and Orleans parishes in Louisiana.