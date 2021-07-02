Louisiana FBI agent accused of sex crimes in Smith County

David Harris, 51, of Prairieville, LA, was arrested on June 24.

TYLER, Texas — An FBI agent based out of Louisiana, who is accused of numerous sexual misconduct charges including crimes against children, is now facing an allegation out of Smith County.

David Harris, 51, of Prairieville, LA, was arrested on June 24 after the United States Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General received a complaint accusing Harris of sexual wrongdoing involving multiple victims, both adults and children, across Louisiana.

The allegations include incidents involving adult and children victims dating back to 2016. While under investigation, Harris was assigned to the FBI New Orleans Field Office, according to the Louisiana State Police.