East Texas Weekend Planner: Feb. 24-26

TYLER, Texas — Whether it's indoors or outdoor, there is a list of events across East Texas that will keep you entertained all weekend long.
Here's a list of events:
Feb. 24
- Girlfriend Weekend: 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. at High Hill Farm (Arp)
- Bach’s Lunch: 12:15- 1 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church (Longview)
- Engineers Week: 3-5 p.m. at Discovery Science Place
- 80 Acre Market: 4- 8 p.m. at 23339 FM 1650 (Gilmer)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Exhibit at Discover Science Place: 5-9 p.m. at Discover Science Place
- Tyler Public Library Celebrates First Black Families: at 6-7 p.m. at Liberty Hall
- Tyler Senior Center Valentine's Day Dance: 6-8 p.m. at Tyler Senior Center
- Flights & Bites Mardi Gras Edition: 6-9 p.m. at FRESH by Brookshire's
- Deep in the Heart Women's Conference 2023: 6- 9 p.m. at South Spring Baptist Church
- The Jersey Tenors: Direct From Broadway!: 7:30 p.m. at Memorial City Hall (Marshall)
- An Evening of O'Neill: The Glencairn Sea Plays: 7:30 p.m. at Theatre TJC
- New Works Festival: 7:30 p.m. at Kilgore College Theatre
- Roast Battle League: 8-10 p.m. at The Understudy
Feb. 25
- Winter Pop Up Market: at 10 a.m.- 2p.m. at Downtown Tyler
- Stories from the Vault: Showcasing Selections from the Permanent Collection and the Stories Behind Them: 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. at Longview Museum of Fine Arts
- Oil Painting Class: 10 a.m.- 12 p.m. at Inbetween Studio
- Girlfriend Weekend: 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. at High Hill Farm (Arp)
- 80 Acre Market: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. at 23339 FM 1650 (Gilmer)
- Books & Bites Book Club: 11 a.m.- 12 p.m. at Tyler Public Library
- Food + Wine Experience: 12- 3p.m. at Kiepersol
- 1st ANNUAL EAST TEXAS LUXURY WEDDING SHOW: 1- 4p.m. at Elmwood Gardens
- An Evening of O'Neill: The Glencairn Sea Plays: 2:30 p.m. at Jean Brown Theatre TJC
- STEM Club with Code Ninjas: 3- 4 p.m. at Tyler Public Library's
- The Daytime Sky: The Sun and the Moon: 3-4 p.m. at Tyler State Park
- Kilgore Cruise Night: 3-6 p.m. at Kilgore Mercantile & Music
- Feed the Fight: 4-7 p.m. at Northeast Texas Cancer & Research Institute
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Exhibit at Discover Science Place: 5-9 p.m. at Discover Science Place
- The Nighttime Sky: 6-7:30 p.m. at Tyler State Park
- A Touch of Fame & Fashion Greatest Hits Style & Talent Show: 7 p.m. at LeTourneau University Belcher Center
- Duck Duck Moose!: 7-9 p.m. at Theatre Longview
- ETSO presents Dance with the Viola: 7:30- 9:30 p.m. at Cowan Fine & Performing Arts Center at University of Texas (Tyler)
- The Gatlin Brothers: 7:30 p.m. at Liberty Hall
Feb. 26
- Girlfriend Weekend: 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. at High Hill Farm (Arp)
- GlamProm 2.0: 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. at Texas African American Museum
- 80 Acre Market: 12- 6 p.m. at 23339 FM 1650 (Gilmer)
- New Works Festival: 2:30 p.m. at Kilgore College Theatre
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Exhibit at Discover Science Place: 5-9 p.m. at Discover Science Place