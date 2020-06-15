GREGG COUNTY, Texas — Districts across the state rejoiced when news broke of $1.29 billion going to schools from the state’s portion of federal coronavirus relief funds guaranteed through the CARES Act.

Then, reality hit.

While districts still are getting substantial funds, local superintendents said the funds actually are supplanting what the schools already would have gotten, meaning they’ll see no actual increase for their budgets.

