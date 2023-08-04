Federal funding could connect East Texas to DFW, Georgia by rail

LONGVIEW, Texas — Expanded rail service could be coming to Northeast Texas and several other southern states, thanks in part to years of preparation by area leaders.
Amtrak — whose Texas Eagle train already provides service through Mineola, Longview and Marshall — is seeking federal funding for a project that would see service extended between Dallas-Fort Worth, through Louisiana and Mississippi to Atlanta, Georgia.
About $350 billion is available through the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 for these types of proposed projects.
