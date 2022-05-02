WATCH: Federal government releases videos of Longview's Ryan Nichols' alleged involvement in US Capitol riot

Federal prosecutors say Nichols assaulted officers and obstructed an official proceeding.

LONGVIEW, Texas — CBS19's parent company, TEGNA, is fighting for the release of videos connected to the violent riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

As part of that effort, we have obtained new video of a Longview man accused of taking part in the violence.



"They are labeling us as anarchists. They are talking about using lethal force against us as we storm the capitol. They are talking about using lethal force against you."

Federal authorities say that quote, and all others throughout this article can be attributed to Ryan Nichols who officials say was wearing tactical gear and a ballistic plate, all while armed with a crowbar.

"We're live heading down to the capitol right now, marching. There's millions, millions of Trump supporters out here."

This is first look we've gotten after the federal government released videos connected to Nichols' case.

"Pedo Pence has turned on you."

Nichols, a former U.S. Marine, faces five felony and three misdemeanor charges for his alleged conduct on Jan. 6, 2021. Prosecutors say Nichols assaulted officers and obstructed an official proceeding.

"We clashed with DCPD. We also clashed with Capitol PD."



Court documents further lay out the case against Nichols. They claim Nichols and another riot suspect brought several firearms and ammunition into the area, but didn't take them to the Capitol.



"We're up here fighting, what are you doing to fight for your country today?"



Most recently, a judge ruled against Nichols' release from jail ahead of his trial. The judge cited post-riot Facebook posts and videos in which Nichols referred to the event as a "second American Revolution" as part of the reason for his decision.

"The second revolutionary war right now, the American revolutionary war that's going on right now, it started today on a Wednesday, it's going to be violent."



In a court filing requesting Nichols' release, his attorney stated Nichols believed he was answering a call from former President Donald Trump.

"When the call to save America from having its democracy stolen was sent out from the sitting President of the United States and commander-in-chief, Ryan Nichols answered without hesitation — Semper Fidelis: Always Faithful. Ryan Nichols stands for violence. Ryan Nichols is done allowing his country to be stolen."

Nichols' lawyer also said Nichols did not bring any "firearms, knives, chemical sprays, taser, stun gun, sharp object, hand cuffs, rope, or zip-ties" on the day of the riot and was dressed in attire he previously used for search and rescue operations. His legal team also denied the crowbar was a "dangerous weapon" and referred to it as a "prop."