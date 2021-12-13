Federal government seeks to prosecute Tyler man accused of kidnapping, trafficking

Daniel Dylan Skipworth, 19, is charged with kidnapping, trafficking and aggravated sexual assault of a child.

TYLER, Texas — The federal government intends to prosecute a Tyler man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 13-year-old Alabama girl he met online in April.

Daniel Dylan Skipworth, 19, is charged with kidnapping, trafficking and aggravated sexual assault of a child. He has been in the Smith County Jail since April 17 on bonds totaling $550,000.

During a hearing Monday over Zoom, Skipworth's attorney J. Brett Harrison said he filed a request to postpone the deadline for a plea agreement — originally set for Monday — after learning the U.S. District Attorney's Office wants to prosecute Skipworth.