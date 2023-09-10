Federal, Texas officials issue statements following weekend Hamas attacks against Israel

U.S. Congressman Nathaniel Moran, who represents East Texas in the U.S. House of Representatives, said there's no greater ally to the United States than Israel.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Texas officials are showing their support for Israel following deadly terrorist attacks that killed hundreds of Israelis over the weekend.

This weekend, 700 people, including 73 soldiers, have been killed in Israel, according to Israeli media outlets and the Associated Press. The Gaza Health Ministry reported 493 people, including 78 children and 41 women, were killed in the territory. Thousands have been injured on both sides. Israel declared war on Sunday after the Hamas attack.

U.S. Congressman Nathaniel Moran, who represents East Texas in the U.S. House of Representatives, issued a statement after the Hamas attack encouraging a "strong and swift response." He said there is no greater ally to the United States than Israel.

"The U.S. and all freedom-loving nations should make clear that they stand on the side of Israel, and that such aggression will not be tolerated," Moran said. "Our nation's foreign policy has shown weakness at every turn during the Biden administration. As a result, we are watching nations like Russia, China, Iran and North Korea aggressively push to dominate the world by military force in support of each other."

Moran added that America should unify and stand with Israel.

"We must return to a time when we understood that peace comes through strength," Moran said.

Gov. Greg Abbott said he strongly condemned this weekend's acts of war against the State of Israel and innocent civilians by the brutal terrorist organization Hamas.

On Monday, he vowed comprehensive public safety measures for Israeli and Jewish locations across Texas as well as over $4 million of additional funding from the Governor’s Public Safety Office (PSO) to give greater security for Jewish organizations like synagogues and schools in Texas.

“The State of Texas condemns these heinous acts of violence and inhumanity against Israel and its people by ruthless terrorists, and we stand ready to offer our complete support to the Israeli and Jewish communities,” Abbott said. “I firmly denounce the act of war against Israeli citizens and Americans in Israel and support Israel’s right to defend itself from these barbaric attacks. Working with local partners across Texas, we are actively increasing security at Jewish and Israel-related locations such as synagogues and schools. In response to these cowardly attacks, we stand united with our Jewish neighbors and we repudiate terrorism and anti-Semitism."

Abbott asked the Texas Department of Public Safety to work with local partners and federal intelligence agencies for extra public safety measures to elevate awareness about potential threats by Hamas or Hezbollah organizations against the Jewish community in Texas.

He also issued an executive order directing all Texas state agencies to "refrain from purchasing goods produced in or exported from the Gaza Strip and from any organization or state actor with ties to Hamas," the statement read.

State Sen. Bryan Hughes, who represents East Texas in the state legislature, also said on Twitter the United States needs to stand with Israel.