TYLER, Texas — The federal trial for an Ore City man accused of sexually exploiting at least 10 children has been pushed back to September.

Jeremy OKieth Kyle, 38, who is known by the aliases of "Corey Webster" and "Rick," was scheduled to appear in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas Tyler Division on Monday for a pretrial hearing and for his trial on June 17.

An order granting an unopposed motion for continuance said Kyle and his defense attorney requested the action because Kyle's defense counsel has not had time to engage in the review, analysis, preparation, assimilation, negotiation and establishment of an effective attorney-client relationship contemplated by the requirements of effective assistance of counsel under the Fifth and Sixth Amendments to the U.S. Constitution.

