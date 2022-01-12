TOSHA investigating after FedEx employee killed at Memphis' FedEx World Hub

"Our heartfelt thoughts are with our team member’s family, colleagues and all those affected by this event," FedEx said. No details have been released at this time.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A FedEx employee has been killed at the FedEx World Hub at the Memphis International Airport, the company confirmed in a statement to ABC24 Tuesday.

Memphis Police told ABC24 that just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a DOA call at Methodist South. MPD said the victim was a 48-year-old man who had been transported from 2810 Democrat, and the investigation is ongoing.

Wednesday, we learned a bit more from Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration (TOSHA). They said FedEx Express contacted TOSHA about a workplace fatality Wednesday at the facility at 2903 Sprankle Avenue.

TOSHA investigators are now reviewing the circumstances that led to the worker's death. They did not release any preliminary information about what happened, saying they would not release more "to ensure the integrity of the investigation."

TOSHA said investigators will typically survey the location, review records and procedures, and speak with employees and management. An investigation like this can take eight to ten weeks to complete. Once that happens, the report will be open for review.

FedEx released the following statement:

"We can confirm the loss of one of our team members this afternoon and are deeply saddened.

Our heartfelt thoughts are with our team member’s family, colleagues and all those affected by this event.