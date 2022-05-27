Texas Rangers investigating after female inmate at Gregg County Jail dies

Her body has been sent for autopsy.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above was published May 19, 2022, regarding overcrowding in East Texas jails.

The Texas Rangers are investigating an in-custody death at the Gregg County Jail.

According to the Gregg County Sheriff's Office, around 10:45 p.m. on Thursday, Gregg County Jail staff assigned to the North Jail Facility found an unresponsive female inmate in her cell.

The GCSO says medical staff from the North Jail as well as Longview EMS responded to the cell block where the inmate was housed. The woman was taken to a Longview hospital where he was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace BH Jameson.

Her body has been sent for autopsy.

"The investigation is being conducted by the Texas Rangers with the assistance of Gregg County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigators," the GCSO said in a statement. "The name of the female inmate is being withheld pending the notification of next-of-kin."