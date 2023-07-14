Female Scouts from East Texas head to Jamboree for first time

For the first time in history, female Scouts from east Texas are heading to the Scouts BSA National Jamboree in West Virginia.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LONGVIEW, Texas — For the first time in history, female Scouts from east Texas are heading to the Scouts BSA National Jamboree in West Virginia.

Eleven boys and seven girls, along with three male and three female adult leaders, left Longview early Friday morning for a days-long trip to the famed outdoor adventure and leadership gathering.

“It’s pretty exciting to have our girls have to elect their senior patrol leader and take a troop up there,” Longview Troop 201 Scoutmaster Doug Wiley said.