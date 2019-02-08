HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — According to the Texas Game Warden's Office, a Henderson County game warden received a call recently with information about a man who had posted a video of a small alligator in his bathtub on Snapchat.

The game warden's Office says the individual was also a suspect in a local illegal hunting incident that took place in January involving a large fallow deer rumored to have been shot from the road.

The warden made contact with the individual, who admitted to possessing the alligator and agreed to a meeting where he would hand it over.

The warden recovered the 3'-long alligator, which was later released back into the wild.

The game warden's office also says the suspect admitted to shooting the fallow deer from the road earlier this year and told the warden where he had stashed the antlers. The antlers were recovered and citations were issued for the offense.