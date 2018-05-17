Tyler set a record with temperatures at 92 degrees on Wednesday and it's just going to keep getting warmer.

People who work in the heat outdoors probably weren't expecting things to warm up so quick.

One man working in the heat is "Smarty the Smartphone." He's one of those dancing mascots for businesses.

"People have been honking.. I mean coming out, taking pictures with Smarty," Yusuf Batliwala, the owner of Smartphone ER said.

They're located on the corner or Paluxy Dr and Loop 323.

"My job is basically to dance... entertain." Smarty said.

He costume is made up of long sleeves and sweat pants, so he can't wear shorts and a tank top to keep cool.

"I have to admit it's probably about 10 degrees hotter than it is outside," he said.

Making the temperature inside his outfit over 100 degrees!

According to Healthline.com there's some things you can do to beat the heat:

Wear light clothing (color and weight)

Wear hats and sunglasses

Apply sunscreen and chap stick regularly

Drink lots of water and natural juices while avoiding alcohol & caffeine

Eating spicy foods, fruits, and vegetables can also help

Stay out of the sun during peak times (10 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

Brookshire's even announcing their partnership with Gatorade to help local first responders.

From now until June 12, customers can purchase Gatorade Thirst Quenchers, Gatorade Chews, Propel Fitness Water, or bottled water to put in donation bins at the front of the store. All donations will be given to local firefighters, police officers, and emergency medical technicians in Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas.

It's in effort to make sure our first responders stay hydrated as they serve our community this summer.

"We are proud to partner with Gatorade to help provide some relief to our first responders during the hot summer months ahead." Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO for Brookshire's said.

