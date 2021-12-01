Filing: Smith County judge to run for Congress representing East Texas

The First Congressional District includes Longview, Tyler and other area cities.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran has filed paperwork to run for Congress to fill U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert's seat, according to Federal Election Commission records.

The FEC website shows Moran filed a statement of candidacy as a Republican for U.S. Congress Texas District 1, a seat that has been occupied by Gohmert since 2005.

This filing was made Wednesday based on the FEC website, which comes one day before Moran is set to make announcements in Tyler and Longview about a potential 2022 run for the seat Gohmert is vacating.

In a statement Monday, Moran said there will be a "campaign announcement" at 10 a.m. Thursday at Tyler’s Plaza Tower, 110 N. College Ave., while the Longview announcement is set for 2:30 p.m. at the Gregg County Courthouse, 101 E. Methvin Street.