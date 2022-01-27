Lifeguard shortage limits pool hours at Longview recreation center

Additionally, the city is considering reimbursing applicants who are interested in obtaining their lifeguard certification.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above from May 28, 2020.

The city of Longview is considering ways to attract more lifeguards as a shortage has limited pool hours at the Paula Martin Jones Recreation Center.

The pool previously was open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. but is now available 7 to 10 a.m. and 4 to 7 p.m.

Facility employee Mariah Harrison said the pool is a popular amenity, and while classes were offered before COVID-19, patrons now mainly use the pool for lap swimming.