Final day to file claim to receive retroactive PACT Act benefits extended to Monday

WASHINGTON — Editors note: The Associated Press contributed to this post.

The PACT Act marks one of the most significant expansions of benefits for veterans exposed to toxins in more than 30 years. Wednesday initially marked the final day to receive retroactive PACT Act benefits or submit an intent to file; the application deadline has since been extended to Monday, Aug. 14.

The law expands VA health care and benefits to Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances that have been linked to long-lasting medical conditions.

If a claim is filed or an intent to file is submitted by the new deadline, applicants may be eligible to receive benefits backdated to Aug. 10, 2022.

The act, which stands for Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics, was signed into law by President Joe Biden last year.

In November 2022, FOX61 spoke with one Connecticut Veteran diagnosed with asthma.

"One of the first things we did was, we built out a huge trench, called a burn pit. And that was primarily to dispose of any waste, any materials. You think that you're doing the right thing and unknowingly you may not be," said Veteran Idervan DaCosta

More than 20 presumptive conditions have been added to the list, meaning it is automatically assumed that certain kinds of cancer and breathing illnesses were caused by serving.

"We hope to learn from unfortunately those failures whether it's at the state or federal level. The failure to recognize illnesses and ailments resulting from military service," said Thomas Saadi, Commissioner of the CT Department of Veterans Affairs.

Benefits of the PACT Act include:

VA health care coverage for several conditions, including cancer, respiratory illnesses, and mental health disorders

Disability compensation for veterans who have been disabled by their exposure to toxic substances

Death benefits for the survivors of veterans who have died from their exposure to toxic substances

About 111,0000 veterans who are believed to have toxic exposure have enrolled in VA healthcare since the law was enacted. More than 4.1 million veterans have completed toxic screenings.

It is not just veterans who receive benefits from the PACT Act. More than 16,000 family members have submitted claims.

