Final suspect accused in 2020 Lufkin gang-related incidents arrested

He remains in the Angelina County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

LUFKIN, Texas — The final man accused of being a part of a Lufkin gang involved in shootings and other criminal activity in 2020 has been arrested.

Avante “King Tado” Nicholson, 20, of Lufkin, was arrested Tuesday night following a traffic stop that began with a Crime Stoppers tip. He was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity in connection with a 2020 indictment involving the “Jaccboyworld” gang, Lufkin police said Wednesday.

He is one of 13 “Jaccboyworld” affiliates indicted in connection with numerous 2020 gang-related incidents including multiple shootings, police said.

Other people indicted in the investigation include: De’Undra Price, David Flemming, Shequann Flemons, Keelan Larue, Davonsea Thomas, Armani Moore, Jacorey Glenn, Akeem Hurts, Nicholas Hood, Kem’Ryon Edwards, Tyler Lopez, Avante Nicholson and JaQuanos McKind.

These gang-related incidents included the Jan. 29, 2020 shooting of LaPatrick Wright in front of Lufkin Middle School, a Feb. 5, 2020 police pursuit involving a stolen pickup in which three were arrested and in possession of firearms and a June 26, 2020 drive-by shooting in the 600 block of West Grove Avenue when two adults and four children under the age of 8 were in the yard. No one was injured in the incident.

Lufkin police officers found Nicholson driving a white Dodge Charger Nicholson and during the traffic stop, the officer noticed Nicholson nervously stumbled over his words when asked his name and birthdate. He claimed he was “Jaquavous Williams,” according to police.

Another officer saw a semi-automatic rifle sticking out from under a blanket in the backseat. Police then learned the gun was loaded with one round in the chamber.

Nicholson was detained. Police discovered 120 rounds of rifle ammo, a loaded 9 mm pistol, 50 rounds of pistol ammo, an additional pistol magazine and a large bag of latex gloves.

Nicholson later admitted to police who he really was. He was arrested on the first-degree felony warrant, failure to identify and unlawful carry of a weapon. He also had a warrant for assault/family violence causing bodily injury.