Financial and leadership concerns at Stephen F. Austin State University

Faculty Senate unanimously voted No Confidence in Dr. Scott Gordon in his current role as the institution's President.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — In light of the university’s financial crisis, Stephen F. Austin State University’s President recently turned down a raise offered by their Board of Regents.

The institution's Chief Marketing Communications Officer, Graham Garner, says the negotiations for Dr. Gordon's contract began earlier this year before the university was aware of the "full scope" of financial challenges they were facing.

Dr. Gordon began evaluating the budget and published it for all to see; concerns arose:

"The President heard those concerns and as a result, he approached the Board and said, 'I think it would be appropriate to roll back this raise, even if the rationale was still sound, the reasoning was still sound. The timing of it's not correct.'" Garner added, "The Board was receptive to his request."

Yesterday, the faculty senate met to discuss their concerns with the President’s ability to do his job and a unanimous vote was made:

"They voted on a resolution that indicates his position of No Confidence relative to the president's potential effectiveness at SFA. They are asking the Board to revoke his contract," says Garner.

In a statement released to the media, the faculty senate said regardless of him returning the raise, they still question his character and “poor judgement '' on multiple occasions relating to low admissions, COVID-19 protocols, lack of raises provided to faculty and staff in "several years," alleged bullying and unreasonably impatient behavior both in public and in private, among other things.

Dr. Gordon released a statement today expressing his devotion to the University in which he plans to "listen attentively, to share openly, to debate respectfully and to speak honestly."