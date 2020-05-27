TYLER, Texas — Due to COVID-19, the Texas unemployment rate hit 12.8 percent in April. As the economy continues to open back up in May, people are looking for work.

"Unfortunately, there have been some reductions in force in the area, so we have seen some folks who are unexpectedly looking for work," Adam Morrow, director of recruiting at the staffing agency Express Employment Professionals in Tyler said. "The front-line workers who may be doing general labor or production work in manufacturing, there's a real need in that area of our economy."

The agency has found that there is job availability and job seekers are waiting to fill those spots.

"The good news is that the federal government has provided resources to cushion the blow for people who are looking to get back to work," Morrow said. "I would encourage people in that situation to still work with urgency to find a good job. It may be tempting to wait and put off looking for work, but I would say that those who are working now, will have a competitive advantage later."

Facebook also shows who is hiring in East Texas. The jobs tab lists different categories and allows for changes in the location.

"I would say to a job seeker, take advantage of every relationship that you have when you're looking for work," Morrow said. "There are good jobs available. A hiring manager is going to prefer somebody who has a reference from who is referred to him by somebody he knows."

There are other resources available for job seekers, such as Workforce Solutions and Work in Texas.

Work in Texas lists nearly half a million job openings as of Wednesday, May 27.

RELATED: Q&A: Safety a big concern as workers return to their jobs

RELATED: Oregon sees record-breaking $89M in marijuana sales in April

RELATED: Uber cuts 3,000 more jobs as virus slashes its workforce by 25%

RELATED: Texas ranks low in job availability report