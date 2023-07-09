x
'Finding your tribe': East Texas Psychic Fair is a gathering place for the metaphysical

"These are things that you can't get. You just can't order them online. You need to feel them, you need to see them, you need to touch them," Mull said.

TYLER, Texas — A substantial metaphysical community in Tyler is waiting to be explored, said Gayle Tracey Mull, East Texas Psychic Fair hostess and organizer.

"Spirituality, especially since 2020, just isn't feeding people. It's not giving them what it did before," Mull said. "This is a whole community of people, and this is about finding your tribe. It's about finding the information. It's not about making anybody any more different than they are. It's just about them finding like-minded people."

The East Texas Psychic Fair meets from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every second Saturday of the month at the Courtyard by Marriott to host vendors selling handcrafted items, like wire-wrapped jewelry, bath salts and art pieces and tarot readers, reiki healers, hypnotherapy and more.

