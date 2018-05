On this week's "He said, She said" does everyone deserve to make the cut?

Cheerleaders and parents at a New Jersey High School are split over a controversial policy: everyone makes the cheerleading team, no matter what.

Plus... A South Carolina High School is warning the family members of graduating seniors they may be fined over a thousand dollars for yelling during their student's moment as they walk the stage.

Is the warning over the top?

Those are this week's hot topics!

