Sonic on S. Broadway Ave. in Tyler closed until further notice after kitchen fire

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Fire Department has contained a structure fire near a busy Tyler intersection.

According to the Tyler Police Department, crews were set up at the Sonic in the 5600 block of S. Broadway Ave. Officials were called to the scene around 5:40 a.m.

Officials tell CBS19 the fire stared in the kitchen in a grease entrapment. Flames were visible from the roof when crews arrived on scene.

The blaze was contained within 30 minutes with no injuries.