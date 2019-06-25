GILMER, Texas — An overnight fire at a restaurant in southern Upshur County led to the discovery of potentially illegal gaming devices, Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb reported.

The sheriff said the state fire marshal's office was called in after firefighters from Gilmer, East Mountain and West Mountain were summoned at 5:36 a.m. Tuesday to The Outpost Cajun Grill, a seafood restaurant at Texas 300 and FM 1844, Seven Pines Road.

Fire Marshal Paul Steelman is investigating the gaming devices, and the sheriff did not know details of the probe beyond to confirm the discovery of the devices.

