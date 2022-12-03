x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Fire at Van Zandt County Livestock Exchange

Van Zandt County Fire Marshalls report no injuries to staff or livestock.

More Videos

TYLER, Texas — The Van Zandt County Fire Marshal's Office confirmed to CBS19 a massive fire broke out around 1 a.m. Saturday at the Van Zandt Livestock Exchange off FM 47.

Officials say, thankfully, no injuries were reported to staff or livestock.

Van Zandt County Assistant Fire Marshal Jon Wedeking says the cause of the fire is unknown and they are currently investigating. 

The livestock show originally scheduled for Saturday was canceled.

CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available. 

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out