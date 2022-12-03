Fire at Van Zandt County Livestock Exchange

Van Zandt County Fire Marshalls report no injuries to staff or livestock.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TYLER, Texas — The Van Zandt County Fire Marshal's Office confirmed to CBS19 a massive fire broke out around 1 a.m. Saturday at the Van Zandt Livestock Exchange off FM 47.

Officials say, thankfully, no injuries were reported to staff or livestock.

Van Zandt County Assistant Fire Marshal Jon Wedeking says the cause of the fire is unknown and they are currently investigating.

The livestock show originally scheduled for Saturday was canceled.