Fire causes damage, closure at Lufkin park playground area

Fire Marshal Ozzie Jarman said the cause is unknown but the fire is suspicious.

LUFKIN, Texas — A playground area on the north side of Ellen Trout Park in Lufkin is closed after a Wednesday morning fire.

According to the city of Lufkin, firefighters responded to a fire underneath the playground equipment just before 6 a.m. Crews quickly put out the fire, but about half of the structure has fire damage with one slide and rock wall destroyed.

The Lufkin Fire Department has to park several times in recent weeks because of playground mulch fires from discarded cigarette butts.

“This occurred during a time that the park isn’t heavily frequented which makes a discarded cigarette butt less likely but not impossible,” Jarman said.