LONGVIEW, Texas — A fire Wednesday morning caused major damage to a home in the Meadow Downs subdivision of Longview.

Firefighters responded to the residence at around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Fourteenth Street, Longview Assistant Fire Chief of Administration Hank Hester said.

"It was a pretty big fire," he said. There was "pretty extensive damage to the back left (of the structure), and I don't know anything about the occupants just yet."

Read more from CBS19's newspaper partner, the Longview News-Journal.

RELATED: Emergency crews on scene of structure fire in Longview