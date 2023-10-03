Several firefighters battling grass fire off of County Road 15 in Smith County

At this moment, officials said there is no danger to structures or homes

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — Several firefighters are battling a growing grass fire in Smith County Tuesday evening.

According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, a grass fire started off of County Road 15 in Whitehouse.

Officials said the vegetation in this area is about three feet and thick. Fire crew are having difficulties accessing the fire.

A bulldozer is being used to plow around the fire, officials said.

