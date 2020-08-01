HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Multiple fire units responded to a grass fire near Henderson in Rusk County.

According to the Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the area of Farm-to-Market 2276, south of Farm-to-Market 850 for a grass/pasture fire.

Crims Chapel VFD says the fire has been contained.

Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department

When units arrived, crews reported a fast-moving fire, about 2-3 acres.

The Henderson Fire Department and New London Volunteer Fire Department have been called to assist.