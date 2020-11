Details are limited at this time.

TYLER, Texas — Tyler Fire Department is responding to a structure fire at the world-famous Greenberg Smoked Turkeys, Inc.

The initial call came in around 8:22 p.m. regarding a structure fire at 415 McMurrey Drive, according to the Tyler police active calls.

Officials told our newspaper partners the Tyler Morning Telegraph that there was an explosion in the refrigerator room.

WATCH the video below from our newspaper partners the Tyler Morning Telegraph.