According to the Rusk County Fire Marshal Patrick Dooley, the cause of the fire near County Road 347 remains undetermined.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Fire crews are on the scene of a small grass fire in Rusk County Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Rusk County Fire Marshal Patrick Dooley, the fire has burned two acres near County Road 347.

Dooley said at this moment the fire is 0% contained.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time but Dooley said it could've possibly sparked due to a chain on a vehicle passing by on the road.