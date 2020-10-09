Fire damages Popeyes restaurant in Kilgore

According to the Kilgore Fire Department, upon arrival, first responders saw a fire and smoke coming through the roof.

KILGORE, Texas — The Kilgore Fire Department responded to a fire Wednesday afternoon at the Popeyes Chicken on U.S. 259 Business.

The fire was quickly brought under control. Fortunately, there are no reports of any injuries. In addition to the Kilgore Fire Department, the Kilgore Police Department also responded to the scene.