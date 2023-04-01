Fire department issues voluntary evacuation due to gas leak in Arp

Those who have questions are asked to call 903-566-6600 to speak with an Arp police officer.

ARP, Texas — The Arp Fire Department has asked residents on Hunter Street to voluntarily evacuate as crews work to repair a gas leak Saturday afternoon.

In a Facebook post shared around 5:15 p.m., the department said the gas line belongs to Gulf South and crews have asked those in the area to evacuate if they choose.

Centerpoint is at the scene assessing the situation. Those who have questions are asked to call 903-566-6600 to speak with an Arp police officer.

At the time of the social media post, Arp fire said Gulf South crews were on their way and would be there in 45 minutes.