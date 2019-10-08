SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Smith County has three new fire trucks to help their volunteer fire departments.

The Jackson Heights Volunteer Fire Department, Troup Fire Department, and Arp Volunteer Fire Department have received the new trucks in efforts to continue keeping their communities safe.

"We're responsible for protecting the public and, you know, having the best equipment to be able to do so definitely makes that a lot easier," Battalion Cheif for Smith County ESD two, J.D. Smith, said.

While there wasn't anything wrong with the old trucks, the new firetrucks have the newest firefighting technology and can handle any situation.

"It carries all the equipment that we need in order to do pretty much everything that we do, you know, from car accidents to structure fires to car fires, we can even use it on grass fires, it can be the water supply for that," Smith said.

The Jackson Heights VFD truck was made possible by a grant from the Texas Forest Service. That grant was for more than two-hundred-thousand dollars.

"For Smith county ESD to think of the community and have their firefighters to purchase the new apparatus and the new technology they can give us to help us more efficiently fire," Arp Firefighter Chris Hamman said.

"The older truck doesn't have you know, the foam and stuff like that. So as new firefighting technology on it, the one that we're putting in Arp is replacing a truck that's been in service for 20 years. So it's a much-needed upgrade," Smith said.

Not all grants are for this amount but the firefighters are thrilled any time they receive up to date technology to fight fires.

"Some of these smaller communities you know, the funding used to not be there for them, you know, they had to work really hard on different fundraisers and stuff like that and it took a lot of time," Hamman said.

Firefighters will complete a training course on using the new trucks on Saturday.