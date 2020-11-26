2 Van Zandt County homes destroyed in Thanksgiving morning fires

Both fires are being investigated by the Van Zandt County Fire Marshal.

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — Two homes in Van Zandt County were left destroyed following two separate fire incidents Thanksgiving morning.

According to The County Eagle, just after 6 a.m., a home on County Road 1504 went up in flames.

The homeowner made it out safe, unfortunately, her cat died in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated by the Van Zandt County Fire Marshal. However, the homeowner told the County Eagle she believes a candle started the blaze.

Just after 7 a.m., another home on County Road 4601 in Ben Wheeler was destroyed by a fire.

According to The County Eagle, South Van Zandt VFD and Ben Wheeler Fire Departments responded to the blaze of a wood frame home fully engulfed in flames.

No injuries were reported.