GILMER, Texas — A man and his son escaped without injury early Wednesday from a fire that destroyed their Gilmer home, Gilmer Fire Chief Jerry Taylor said.

Taylor said firefighters responded at 1:43 a.m. Wednesday to the fire in the 400 block of Shattles Road and returned to the station at 5:45 a.m.

He said the fire apparently started in back rooms of the house, but the blaze remains under investigation. He estimated damage at $100,000.

You can read more about this story from our news partners at the Longview News-Journal.