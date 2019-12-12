WHITE OAK, Texas — Three occupants of a manufactured home in White Oak were able to escape after a fire broke out Wednesday afternoon, said Chief Jimmy Purcell of the White Oak Volunteer Fire Department.

Purcell said the fire department responded at 1:17 p.m. to the blaze that started in the living room of the residence in the 100 block of Owens Road. The home was destroyed.

He said the American Red Cross and relatives arrived to provide assistance to the couple and their daughter.

